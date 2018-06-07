May 8
1 A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Lincoln Road and Kimberly Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 9
2 A 1998 Chevrolet Blazer and a 2012 Ford Fusion collided at Summit Hills and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
May 11
3 Fraud/impersonation, valued at $1,577, was reported at the 3600 block of 29th Street.
May 12
4 A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2012 Subaru Outback collided at the 2600 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $100 in damage.
5 A 2007 Chevrolet Impala and 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager collided at the 800 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
6 A 2017 Audi Q7 and a 2010 Nissan Murano collided at 23rd Street and Oak Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
May 14
7 Bad checks, valued at $1,057.22, were reported at the 1800 block of Grant Street.
8 A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Toyota Corolla collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.2, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
9 Cash, valued at $500, was reported stolen at the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road.
10 Fraud, valued at $10, was reported at the 800 block of Middle Road.
May 15
11 A 2018 Nissan Altima, a 2017 Subaru Outback and a 2007 Ford Focus all collided on the Interstate 74 bridge east bound, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
12 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $501, was reported at the 2700 block of Tech Drive.
13 A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, a 2017 Toyota RAV and a 2003 Honda Civic all collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
May 16
14 A 2007 Ford F150, a 2000 Buick Century, a 2011 GMC Terrain and a 2009 Mercury Mariner all collided on the Interstate 74 bridge west bound, resulting in $15,200 in damage.
May 17
15 A 2013 Honda Odyssey, a 2013 Ford van and a 2014 Ford F150 all collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
16 Brent Alwyon Rice, 38, the 1000 block of Summit Hills Drive, was arrested at the 3300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of first offense compulsory education violation.
May 18
17 A firearm, valued at $600, was reported stolen at the 2700 block of Heather Glen Avenue.
18 Credit cards, a driver's license, a wallet and garage remote, valued at $250, were all reported stolen at the 4300 block of 55th Avenue.
19 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported at the 6400 block of Crow Valley Drive.
20 Keys, a garage door opener, an I-pad, a laptop, a backpack and 2017 Ford Explorer, valued at $45,550, were all reported stolen at the 5800 block of Emily Road.
21 Car keys and cash, valued at $64, were reported stolen at the 5600 block of Joshua Street.
22 A driver’s license, garage door opener, key FOB, cash, iPhone, a money clip wallet and a purse, valued at $1,365, were all reported stolen at the 4000 block of Thunder Ridge Road.
23 Car titles, valued at $30, were reported stolen at the 5200 block of Heatherstone Court.
24 A 2015 Toyota Highlander and a 2007 Ford Fusion collided at the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $350 in damage.
25 A 2014 Chevrolet Chrysler, a 2013 Ford Edge and a 2008 Dodge 3500 all collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.0, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
May 19
26 Alcohol, valued at $795.70, was reported stolen at the 800 block of Middle Road.
27 A 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2015 Ford Explorer collided at the 5600 block of Barcelona Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
28 A 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
May 21
29 Jamie Levon Winborn, 37, the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive, was arrested at the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of domestic assault/impending blood/air flow.
30 A 2006 Cadillac DTS collided with street signs at State Street and 27th Street, resulting in $5,100 in damage.
May 23
31 A 2015 BMW 435 and a 2012 Ford Fusion collided at the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,500 in damage.