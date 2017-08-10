June 20
1 A television and clothing items, valued at $2,800, were reported stolen on the 2700 block of Tech Drive.
July 13
2 Cash, valued at $1,110.35, was reported stolen at Papa John’s Pizza on the 3300 block of Middle Road.
July 14
3 A 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata collided at the Interstate 74 exit ramp to State Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
July 15
4 Fraud, no value listed, was reported on the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road.
July 16
5 Alisa Ann Williams, 42, 12 Riverview Lane, was arrested at Holly and Hillside drives on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
6 Water bottles, valued at $2.97, were reported stolen at 7-Eleven on the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road.
7 Wayne Anthony Parrott, 59, 1034 Conklin St., Iowa City, was arrested on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple assault.
July 17
8 A 2007 Cadillac Escapade and a 2012 Honda Odyssey collided on the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
July 18
9 An iPhone, valued at $700, was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Fairlane Drive.
10 Cash, a key and a lanyard, valued at $253, were reported stolen on the 800 block of 28th Street.
11 A ladder, bike, shoes, game, raft, leaf blower, nail gun, paint sprayer, power washer and lawnmower, valued at $3,060, were reported stolen on the 1800 block of Parkway Drive.
12 A 2005 Mercury MGO and a 2003 Peterbilt truck collided at 12th and State streets, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
July 19
13 An electric bike, valued at $350, was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive.
14 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $40, was reported on the 5700 block of Fenno Road.
15 A mirror, sofa bed, lamps, glassware, table, doll and television, valued at $3,400, were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Valley Drive.
16 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported on the 1300 block of 14th Street.
17 A 1994 Buick Park Avenue and a 2015 Nissan Altima collided on the 1300 block of 14th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
18 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $250, was reported on the 2600 block of Central Avenue.
July 20
19 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported on the 7300 block of Valley Drive.
20 Prescription pills, no value total listed, were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Southfield Place.
21 Shorts, valued at $14.99, were reported stolen at Burlington Coat Factory on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
22 A 2012 Toyota Prius and a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero collided at Learning Campus Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
July 21
23 Justin Douglas Ahnquist, 35, 4063 E. 53rd St., Davenport, was arrested on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Drive on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
24 Remington Ronald Parker, 21, 3565 Central Ave., was arrested on the 3500 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse and first offense consumption/intoxication.
25 Shon Johnson, 49, 1601 Arlington Ave., Davenport, was arrested on the 1700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of forgery, third degree credit card fraudulent practice, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
26 Michael Lee Sedols, 58, 2001 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, Illinois, was arrested on the 1700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of forgery, third degree credit card fraudulent practice, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
27 Jessica Lee Defrieze, 38, 2118 8th Ave., Moline, was arrested at Middle and Kimberly roads on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over the age of 21.
28 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported on the 800 block of Middle Road.
29 A 2013 Chevrolet Impala and a 2015 Chevrolet CLD collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
30 A Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2015 Volvo Semi collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
31 A 2000 Chevrolet C2500, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Nissan Sentra collided on the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
July 22
32 A fire, damage totaling $15,000, was reported at Middle Park on the 2200 block of 23rd Street.
July 23
33 Destiny Rene Lowe, 22, 1812 18th St., was arrested on the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault and disorderly conduct.
34 A 2011 Subaru Outback and a 2009 Mercury Milan collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.1, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 24
35 Fraud, totaling $1,991.80, was reported on the 4700 block of Kynnelworth Drive.
36 Forgery, totaling $200, was reported on the 2800 block of AAA Court.
37 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported at 11th and Grant streets.
July 26
38 Fraud, totaling $3,869.82, was reported on the 5400 block of 56th Avenue Court.