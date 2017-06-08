May 20
1 A 2013 Toyota Highlander and a 2012 Ford Fiesta collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 21
2 Alcohol, a key, and prescription pills, no value listed, were reported stolen on the 3500 block of Central Avenue.
3 A 2004 Dodge Ram and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu collided on the 4600 block of Crow Creek Court, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
May 22
4 A 2004 Toyota Highlander and a 2013 Lexus R35 collided on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
May 24
5 A 2004 Ford Explorer and a 2013 GMC Sierra collided at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
6 A 2016 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2012 Kenworth truck collided at the intersection of State Street and 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 26
7 An Apple iPhone, valued at $300, was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
8 A 1989 Kenworth truck was involved in a single vehicle crash at S. Crisswell Street near Little Cabin Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
May 27
9 A 2009 Nissan Versa was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 1400 block of Hillside Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
10 A 2016 Subaru Outback and a 2013 Kia Optima collided on the 1500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
May 28
11 A 2015 Dodge Challenger collided with a sign at the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $10,500 in damage.