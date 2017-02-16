The following students have been honored for the fall semester:
Tammy Adkins of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list for the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges High School Equivalency program.
Diego Amaya of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kyle Berst of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Central College, Pella, Iowa.
Hannah Blaske of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Elizabeth Bonin of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.
Mollie Bonney of LeClaire was named to the dean's list at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Lisa Burt of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Anthony Clifton of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list with high honors at Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Paul J. Conway of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Loras College in Dubuque.
Julianne Delessio of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Missouri.
Nathaniel Elsey-Williams of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at the University of Dubuque.
Breanna Fencl of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list for the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges High School Equivalency program.
Emily Fuller of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.
Richard Gonzalez of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
Gabriel Thomas Grote of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list at Fontbonne University, St. Louis.
Emma Hauber of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Parker Hill of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Central College, Pella, Iowa.
Erin Hoffman of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at the University of Dubuque.
Maria L. Howard of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list at Columbia College, Ft. Leonard Wood Campus, Missouri.
Ryan Howell of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list at Edgewood College, Madison, Wisconsin.
Elizabeth Iltis of LeClaire was named to the honor roll at Concordia University, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Jess Jacobsen of Bettendorf was named to the chancellor's list at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.
Karl Jaeschke of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Jillian E. Knott of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Loras College in Dubuque.
Brady Letney of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.
Synclaire Lunardi was named to the dean's list at Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Sydney Lunardi of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Central College, Pella, Iowa.
Mitchell J. McLaughlin of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at St. Thomas University, St. Paul, Minnesota.
Chloe Miller of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin.
Markel Mommsen of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Courtney P. Nietzel of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Bradley University, Peoria.
Taylor Robbins of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Mary Rolf of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Missouri.
Lauren Ross of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Nickolas Schwake of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Stephanie Shook of LeClaire was named to the dean's list at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Alyssa E. Simon of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Loras College in Dubuque.
Ryan J. Spelhaug of Bettendorf was named to the President's List at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
Jim Stoos of Bettendorf has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
Benjamin M. Trewyn of Bettendorf was named to the Academic List at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
Erron Vandemore of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Dayton University, Dayton, Ohio.
Elizabeth Vonderhaar of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Courtney N. Walsh of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Loras College in Dubuque.
Patricia Wisneski of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Levi Yocom of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.