An email Q&A with Mark Walters, 1983 Bettendorf High School graduate, and one of the featured soloists at this weekend’s “A Christmas Messiah” at Augustana College.
How many years have you performed the "Messiah" at Augustana?
I believe this is my fifth time. 1995 was the first time that I sang the solos here in the "Messiah." At that point, I was generally the youngest member of the operatic productions in which I was involved; now I am usually the veteran of the cast.
In your opinion, what makes this experience so special?
What makes this special for me is the huge connect that I have to this area and the chance to sing for my friends and family. My 98-year-old grandmother has never seen me sing professionally and I think she is going to come to a rehearsal this week. Plus, my mother will be singing in the chorus as she has every time I've sung here.
After all the world traveling you do, what's it like to come back home for a few days?
It used to entail a mad rush to see friends and make sure that I spent time with my family. Now I find that many of my friends have moved into various parts of the country. I invariably find that someone from home will contact me on Facebook when I come to their town and they will end up coming to a performance in Miami, Minneapolis, Seattle, Charlotte or wherever I happen to be performing. I love it when that happens. Also, while I'm home, I make stops at some of my favorite food places, Whitey's Ice Cream, Harris Pizza, Happy Joe’s Pizza, Godfather’s Pizza — pizza seems to be recurring theme, I just noticed!
Was there anyone in particular at Bettendorf High School who influenced your decision to embrace vocal music as your profession?
The more I travel, the more I am thankful for the tremendous public school education and the musical opportunities that I received in Bettendorf. There are so many people to thank for my success as a professional opera singer — teachers, conductors, stage directors, fellow students and a supportive family, I would miss somebody important if I tried to name them all, but I would like to thank the excellent music faculty that I worked with at Bettendorf HS — Robert Gish, Ted Green, Vern Hockett, Lois Nichols and Deb Ketelsen-Ragan. As I said in a master class that I gave in South Dakota a couple of weeks ago, it really takes a village to raise an opera singer.
My formal study of music started when I joined band at the age of 10 at my mother’s urging. It didn't hurt that a neighborhood girl that I had a crush on was joining band at the same time. I sang in church and school, was involved in theater productions and played sports also. I played French horn with the Quad-City Youth Symphony for four years and played in the pit and sang on stage for the Quad-City Music Guild for several summers also. It was during my Music Education degree at University of Northern Iowa that I really started to focus on developing my abilities specifically toward opera. From there I went to the Cleveland Institute of Music for a master's degree in vocal performance, and for the past 26 years it has been a steady climb up the operatic ladder. I have been extremely fortunate to sing throughout the United States and in England, Italy, Norway and Japan. But I have to say that I'm equally excited and honored to be returning home for this "Messiah."