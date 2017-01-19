"Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit," the English/Spanish interactive exhibit based on the Peabody Award-winning Disney Junior series "Doc McStuffins," will open Feb. 4 at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
The exhibit runs through May 14.
Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit is designed to model care and compassion and reinforce the importance of health and well-being for kids age 2-7. From a representation of Doc’s backyard clinic to the McStuffins Toy Hospital, visitors can take a "feel better adventure," in the hands-on exhibit.
Admission costs $8; $4 for children age 1, adults age 60 or older, or active duty military personnel and their families; free for members and those under the age of 1.