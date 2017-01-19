Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) invites students and families to visit its Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges on Friday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. For more information or to register, go to www.eicc.edu/visit , call 1-888-336-3907, or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
Interested individuals can also contact the colleges directly at the following: Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., 563-244-7000; Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., 563-288-6000, and Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf, 563-441-4000.
The event will help attendees get questions answered about college programs, financial aid, applying for admission and more.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offer a wide variety of programs ranging from a college transfer program for students interested in completing a bachelor’s degree or beyond, to 33 career programs for those wanting to enter directly into the job market.