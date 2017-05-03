Bettendorf Public Library will commemorate the 131st anniversary of poet Emily Dickinson’s death with a discussion of her work at 7 p.m. May 15. The discussion will focus on the theme “resistance – or – interior uprisings.” Dickinson scholar and retired St. Ambrose University English Professor Bea Jacobson will lead the discussion in the Malmros Room after a short memorial in the Library’s Emily Dickinson Garden, weather permitting. Hardcopy texts of the poems are available at the library. Call 344-5705 or email hhustedde@bettendorf.org to have them mailed or emailed.