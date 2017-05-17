The ASM (formerly American Society for Metals) Quad-Cities Chapter will hold its annual ASM Materials Day Camp June 13-15 at Black Hawk College, Moline. This free science and engineering camp will present career opportunities in materials engineering to students.
It couples hands-on laboratory activities with observational learning of materials science principles. The camp will include tours of Arconic and John Deere Harvester, with focus on materials engineering functions.
Registration forms are due June 9. For more information, call Cynthia Krist at 563-459-2516.