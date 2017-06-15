This beautiful five-bedroom, two-story home has many special features that will make your family feel at home. It has an open-concept kitchen, dining space and great room seamlessly connected. The kitchen features maple cabinetry, a large island, new granite counter tops and glass back splash, along with stainless steel appliances. A large mudroom keeps your home organized with custom white lockers/cubbies. The main floor features a fireplace and large windows. The kitchen leads to an oversized 19 x 12 deck with retractable awning, and a level fenced yard with a lighted concrete basketball court. The basement includes a rec room with a fireplace, large egress windows, 3/4 bath, a fifth bedroom and a wet bar with wood cabinetry, wine rack and granite bar top.
5828 Joshua Street
Bettendorf
Price: $405,900
House size: 2,582 square feet
Bathrooms: Two full, one half, one ¾
Bedrooms: 5
Listing agent: Joseph Schramm, whyusaschramm@gmail.com
Above: What a terrific addition to a family home: A lighted concrete basketball court! The unique details in this home will make it a place your family will cherish.