A quilt is “a bed coverlet of two layers of cloth filled with padding (such as down or batting) held in place by ties or stitched designs." (merriam-webster.com/dictionary)
The Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, is celebrating National Quilting Day from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18. Members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild will be in the Bettendorf Single Room, creating simple quilt tops to give to charity. If you want to see how a quilt is made, please stop in and visit. If you want to help with the quilting, please call Dawn Thompson at 563-381-3605 or email ourhut12412@msn.com for further details or to sign up. The Quilters Guild will provide materials and instruction based on your skill level. Middle school or high school students who need service hours should check with their schools to see if this project qualifies. Additional Guild members will also be demonstrating quilting near the Library fireplace all day, too.
Throughout the month of March, Pam Hughes from Expressions in Threads, LeClaire, will have quilts on display on the art wall adjacent to the fireplace. There also will be a display of library materials about quilting near the Information Desk throughout the month. If you love romances, try a title from the “Kilts and Quilts” series by Patience Griffin. If you prefer mysteries, try a title from the “Amish Quilt Shop” series by Isabella Alan. Does historical fiction suit you? Try “The Forgotten Seamstress” by Liz Trenow about Maria who worked in Buckingham Palace before World War I. For those of you interested in learning about the art and craft of quilting, checkout some of our newest nonfiction books like “Double Vision Quilts” by Louisa Smith or “Kaffe Fassett’s Bold Blooms: Quilts and Other Works Celebrating Flowers.” If you’re a beginning quilter or think you don’t have enough time to make a full-size quilt, start with “Mini Quilts: Fresh, Fun Patterns to Quilt in a Snap” by Jodie Davis. We have DVDs too: “The Art of Quilting” and “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting 400 Series."
National Quilting Day has been observed annually on the third Saturday in March since 1991 when the National Quilting Association passed a resolution to do so at its annual show in Lincoln, Nebraska. It is celebrated around the country with special quilting shows, classes, open museums and much more. It is a day to appreciate and recognize quilt makers along with all of the long labor, love and skill that goes into the making of each quilt. Being able to share knowledge, teach skills, bolster enthusiasm and provide a few people with handmade quilts as a result of this day-long project is a testament to our local quilt makers. Both the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild and the Bettendorf Public Library hope you will take advantage of all the Guild and Library have to offer on this day and throughout the year.