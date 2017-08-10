This Bob Walter Homes-built house has five bedrooms and 4½ baths and boasts a two-story great room with built-ins and a fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and an island, formal and informal dining areas, a large main floor laundry room and office with French doors. The finished walkout lower level features a spacious rec room, kitchenette with bar area, exercise room, fifth bedroom and bath. Bonus: An irrigation system for the yard and a heated three-car garage.
6285 Eagle Ridge Road
Bettendorf
List price: $679,900
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4½
Square footage: 3,572
Lot size: 0.62 acres
Listing agent: Kurt Johnson, kurtjohnson.ruhlhomes.com