This Bob Walter Homes-built house has five bedrooms and 4½ baths and boasts a two-story great room with built-ins and a fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and an island, formal and informal dining areas, a large main floor laundry room and office with French doors. The finished walkout lower level features a spacious rec room, kitchenette with bar area, exercise room, fifth bedroom and bath. Bonus: An irrigation system for the yard and a heated three-car garage.

6285 Eagle Ridge Road

Bettendorf

List price: $679,900

Bedrooms: 5

Baths:

Square footage: 3,572

Lot size: 0.62 acres

Listing agent: Kurt Johnson, kurtjohnson.ruhlhomes.com

