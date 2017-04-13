Steve Miller built this two-story home in the Legends of Hopewell Creek subdivision in 2006. It has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and a back yard full of mature trees. This house has a large kitchen with an island, a main floor laundry, great room with fireplace and an office with French doors and a bonus three-seasons room leading to a deck. Upstairs are four large bedrooms, including a bright and sunny master with an enormous walk-in closet and separate sitting area.

6127 Emery Court

Bettendorf

Price: $460,000

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

House size: 2,917 square feet

Listing agent: Heather Faris, heatherfaris.ruhlhomes.com

