Steve Miller built this two-story home in the Legends of Hopewell Creek subdivision in 2006. It has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and a back yard full of mature trees. This house has a large kitchen with an island, a main floor laundry, great room with fireplace and an office with French doors and a bonus three-seasons room leading to a deck. Upstairs are four large bedrooms, including a bright and sunny master with an enormous walk-in closet and separate sitting area.
6127 Emery Court
Bettendorf
Price: $460,000
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3.5
House size: 2,917 square feet
Listing agent: Heather Faris, heatherfaris.ruhlhomes.com