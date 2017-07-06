This fabulous four-bedroom two-story home in Legends of Hopewell Creek is in the Pleasant Valley Community School District. The main floor features a great room with built-ins and a stone fireplace, a lovely kitchen with island, and formal and informal dining areas. Upstairs there is a great loft area next to the master suite, and three additional bedrooms. The finished lower level features rec room, bar area and ¾ bath. You can enjoy the outdoors from the ample deck and large yard.

6183 Buckskin Trail

Bettendorf

List price: $465,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square footage: 2,920

Listing agent: Kurt Johnson, kurtjohnson.ruhlhomes.com

