Every year is better than the rest! Parker Schadt Grade 2, Hoover Elementary School Liz Boardman 9 hrs ago

When I like to do in Christmas is go wake Mom and Dad up to open presents and have a good Christmas Day. On Christmas me and my family do presents and then breakfast. Every year is better then the rest!