This stunning year-young home in the Pleasant Valley Community School District includes plenty of upgrades. There is granite or quartz counter tops throughout, including the gourmet kitchen. The master bath is worthy of spa-status, with a soaking tub, and a dual-head walk-in shower with a river stone floor. Three additional large bedrooms each have their own en-suite bath and walk-in closet, and a fifth bedroom has private access, and could serve as a nanny suite or extended stay guestroom.
5510 Willmeyer Drive
Bettendorf
Price: $669,000
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4.5
Square footage: 3,389
Lot size: .57 acres
Agent: The Ryden Team, Quad-Cities Iowa Realty, 855-256-9293