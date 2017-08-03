As a lot of you know, libraries are not just about books. Yes, books are still an important part of our mission, but hands-on experience is another way libraries connect patrons to learning. And that is what the Discovery Fair is all about.
Saturday, August 19 marks this annual event at the Bettendorf Public Library. The Discovery Fair has grown over the years to include a partnership with the Family Museum which affords us the space to offer more and varied classes for all ages. This year, as in past years, our presenting sponsor is Quad-City Bank and Trust. Its support and involvement is much appreciated and a testament of its commitment to our community. Additional support is provided by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
The driving force behind the Discovery Fair is to give kids and their families the opportunity to sample a wide and varied selection of learning opportunities through short 30 minute classes and drop-in experiences. These experiences can then be explored further throughout the year at the library or Family Museum through the many programs, classes and materials found there.
This year we have planned many experiences we hope you will learn from and enjoy. Included are classes on juggling (led by a Guinness World Record holder in juggling), snowflake cutting (led by a Guinness World Record holder for the largest cut paper snowflake), and balloon creations. We also will have classes on selfie drawing, painting with water colors, and how to make rock candy (along with the science behind it). There will be a Little Hands Site with activities for those 5 years old or younger. In addition, there will be a musical petting zoo, classes on flower pounding, making paper airplanes, screen printing, and easy-sew tote bags. With the upcoming solar eclipse in mind, you can make your own pinhole eclipse viewer. You can even use it to view the eclipse at our solar eclipse viewing party at Faye’s Field on Monday, August 21.
At Faye’s Field on August 19 for the Discovery Fair, we will have Pony-go-Round Pony Rides. Rudy Vallejo will have a tepee on display and will demonstrate Native American dancing. You can also make a stomp rocket, see how far it will fly, and watch juggling demonstrations performed on unicycles under the gazebo.
There will even be face painters and balloon creationists stationed at the library and Family Museum.
It will be a fun-filled day of discovery that everyone can enjoy. So grab the family and come to the Learning Campus in Bettendorf on Saturday, August 19. Get a schedule and plan your day at the library and Family Museum. The Discovery Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.