The Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, offers kids and families a chance to celebrate the arrival of 2017 during the daylight hours.
"Noon Year’s Eve" will be 9 a.m. until noon, with a countdown to noon, Saturday, Dec. 31. The event is included with membership or paid admission. Admission is $7 for ages 2-59, $4 for those 60 and older, $4 for 1-year-old children and free for children younger than 1.
Festivities include make-it-take-it confetti shakers, noisemakers and decorated crowns, face-painting, music from the Myers Brothers and the countdown, with a balloon drop and confetti.
Sponsor is Ascentra Credit Union.