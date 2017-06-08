School’s out for summer!
Students are home and revved up for the sun and fun and parents are looking for ways to occupy, educate and delight them.
Fortunately, Bettendorf – and the Quad-Cities in general -- offers a plethora of activities for families during the summer season. So let’s give you a high five — five fun things your kids can do this summer.
1. With the sun pounding down, everyone wants to cool down at the pool, and the city of Bettendorf’s Splash Landing is the perfect spot for those looking to get their swim on. Splash landing, located at 2220 23rd St., offers plenty of fun, with all the accoutrements of a swimming pool. You know the drill, folks. Get out the beach balls and sunscreen. For hours and more info you can call (563) 344-4124 or check out bettendorf.org/department/index.php?structureid=22.
2. Looking for fun AND educational? The Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, is jam-packed with activities for the summer. The summer reading program started June 5, and there's a discovery fair in August, Creation Studio drop-ins, and many other programs for the young, and young-at-heart. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.
3. For more edu-tainment, check out The Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, which offers a bevy of activities to challenge the mind and provide fun and leisure for little ones. This summer, the museum features the traveling Sid the Science Kid exhibit, along with arts and crafts, storytelling, classes, science exhibits and more. They also offer an incredible number of summer camps for kids, including dance camps, summer ballet, princess camps, drawing camps, wizard camp, American Girl camp and more. For more information, call 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org.
4. Day camps abound in the area, offered by the library, Family Museum, Parks and Recreation Department and other organizations. One of those organizations is Vacation Bible School, through June 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane. “This is a great event in Bettendorf for kids right at the start of the summer,” said camp organizer Teresa Pangan. “It offers fun and faith and simple messages for kids and adults. The program includes song, dance, science, experiences, games and more. I love doing it and it’s a great event for families!”
There is no required cost but they do take optional donations. Call 469-667-0000.
5. Parks and playgrounds abound with running feet and laughing children — but there are many other activities at the outdoor venues, for many different interests.
“We’ve got quite a lot going on over the summer months for kids and families,” said Steve Grimes, director for Bettendorf Parks and Recreation. “There’s the skate park, the dog park, dek hockey, all of the trails, things going on every day at Crow Creek Park, Middle Park, Veterans Memorial Park — where we’ve got outdoor concerts, there’s so much to do. We take great pride in Bettendorf being a great place to live and in being able to offer so much to the community.”
You can also watch movies under the stars. "Sing" will be shown Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park. Before the movie begins, the library provides fun and educational activities, and concessions are available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Check out "Jungle Book" on June 17, and "Secret Life of Pets" on June 24, both begin at 9 p.m.
With so many options, you’ve got plenty to choose from! Have a great summer!