A familiar face will once again grace the dais of the Bettendorf City Council.
The Bettendorf City Council appointed former at-large Alderman Lisa Brown to the seat vacated by former alderman Gary Mohr, who won election in November to represent House District 94 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
The vote came Feb. 21.
After 16 candidates applied for the vacant position, six finalists remained as of Feb. 20, when the City Council held interviews during a special committee-of-the-whole meeting.
"I could not be more pleased with the caliber and interest level of the people," Mayor Bob Gallagher said.
The other finalists included Amy Jones, Adam Holland, Kylah Rasche, Steve Sorensen and Judy Gackle.
Given 24 hours to consider their choices, the City Council went through three rounds of secret balloting before arriving at the choice of Brown.
Holland was the first runner-up.
Brown will be sworn in at the City Council's next meeting, which takes place March 7.
Brown was the most experienced candidate among the finalists, having served as an at-large alderman for 14 years and four years on the Parks and Recreation Board before she temporarily left the area.
That community involvement and activism is what attracted her to seek the position when it became vacant.
"I just enjoy it so much and being involved in the community," Brown said. "I have a passion for the community being involved in the Park Board Foundation, serving on the park board before sitting on the council for 14 years. I missed it."
While the appointment will require Brown to serve out the remaining term, which is up for election in November, she has already stated that she intends to run for election.
Having been involved in past economic development projects, including lobbying for the Interstate 74 bridge, Brown is anxious to continue the momentum with regard to growth in the city, which is now focused on the downtown area.
"I'm kind of jumping back in to what we were working toward," Brown said.