A LeClaire family is keeping the memory of their lifesaving hero alive nearly two years after his death.
Caleb Shamrell, 2, died Dec. 17, 2014, following complications from a tonsillectomy. On Dec. 18, 2014, which would have been his third birthday, his parents decided to donate his organs to help save other children, which his mom says was "true to his giving spirit."
“It didn’t make sense to deny someone their miracle just because we didn’t get ours," said Jenelle Shamrell, his mother. "Even though we didn’t get to bring Caleb home, others could bring their loved ones home."
After the organ donation, the family — Jenelle and her husband, Brigham, and Caleb's five siblings, Abby, Tony, Lukas, Eliza and Lydia — used the organ donation as a launching pad to help other families with hospitalized children, and those who have experienced the death of a child.
They formed Caleb R. Shamrell Alive in Me Foundation, which supports children’s art, academic and athletic activities that may have interested Caleb as he grew. Jenelle said her son loved all things athletic, especially football and baseball, and found joy in drawing and music. The foundation also does public outreach and advocacy to encourage organ donation.
Recently, assemblies were held at Bridgeview and Cody elementary schools in LeClaire to help kick off a toy and book drive to benefit children hospitalized around the holidays.
“When he was in the pediatric intensive care unit in Iowa City the week before Christmas, we saw Santa come drop off gifts and we felt inspired,” Shamrell said.
Suzanne Witte, a social worker at The University of Iowa Hospitals who coordinates the Family Support Program, and who cared for the Shamrell family during Caleb’s hospital stay, says families have benefited in numerous ways from the foundation, first with organs and tissues, and now through their willingness to speak at various hospital venues.
“So many of our families are suffering and this family shows them you don’t have to succumb to the negativity; you can turn it around and they do that by giving back," Witte said. "I feel blessed by knowing this incredible couple and their children."
Shamrell said the foundation provides focus and a positive outlet for the family's energy since Caleb’s death.
“It’s the way I can still be his mom," Shamrell said. "I can’t make his lunch or help him get dressed, so I spend that time honoring him."
For more information, visit aliveinme.org.