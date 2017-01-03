The public has an opportunity to speak with their legislators at four free forums in Davenport.
The forums will be held from 10:30 - noon Jan. 21, Feb. 25, March 11 and April 22 at Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 West Locust St.
Iowa state representatives and senators have been invited to the forums, which are sponsored by the American Association of University Women, the Iowa State Education Association, the Scott County Farm Bureau, the Working Iowa Neighbors Coalition of the Quad-Cities Federation of Labor, the Business and Professional Women of Davenport, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Quad-Cities Area Realtor Association.