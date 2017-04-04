The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will host the Spring Book Fair April 7, 8 and 9 on the second floor of the library, at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
Over 20,000 good condition books will be for sale, as well as a variety of other formats including CDs, DVDs and puzzles. A silent auction for book sets is also offered.
The Members Preview Sale will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. Nonmembers may purchase a membership at the door. Individual memberships are $5 and family memberships are $10. There is a $20 charge for use of an electronic scanning device.
The Book Fair continues for general public sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
All proceeds from the Book Fair provide materials and programming for the Bettendorf Public Library.