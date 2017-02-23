As Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher began his State of the City address Feb. 22, he caught himself as he recited the vision and mission statement of the city.
He along with members of the City Council and staff have become used to calling for Bettendorf to become a premier, vibrant, livable city with cultural, recreational and educational amenities for everyone.
"This hasn't changed a lick in the five years I've been here," Gallagher said. "It encompasses what we continue to do on a daily basis."
As Gallagher would explain, the strategic planning and goals set by the Council have been set in motion, evidenced by the growth and development within the city.
Gallagher cited the upcoming development at the site of the former Twin Bridges Motor Inn downtown as well as potential projects at The Lodge Hotel and Town Square as top priorities that have seen major progress.
Another project that Quad-Citizens can see rise from the depths is the construction of the Interstate 74 bridge.
Pilings will be visible from the bedrock as work begins after July 4 and will stretch until 2021.
The city also has set as a priority riverfront development and land acquisition.
"We understand that to be a premier city in a premier community in a premier region, we must continue to celebrate our best asset: the Mississippi River," Gallagher said.
With the city's location, Gallagher also spoke to the work being done with respect to port development.
"We're working with our partners from Clinton to Muscatine to create an authority where we can be an offload spot for grain by container or barge down the Mississippi," Gallagher said. "We met last week with our friends at the state Capitol where we discussed the importance of renovating our lock and dam system. It's on their radar."
One change that has received little fanfare, but one Gallagher was enthusiastic about is the upcoming zoning ordinance, which will focus more on density.
The proposed zoning changes explore a healthy mix of uses to not only maximize the economic impact downtown, but also support the projected increase in its population.
"This is forward thinking, and we are beating people to the punch," Gallagher said. "We want to be an example for the folks in Iowa."
Gallagher said the ordinance could pave the way for more tract development and housing projects all the way up to million dollar homes.
While these projects represent exciting developments to look forward into the future, Gallagher also stressed the importance of having strong finances in order to carry them out.
Gallagher said Bettendorf $5.07 general fund levy is the lowest of any municipality with more than 10,000 residents in the state, which averages $7.8591 per $1,000 valuation.
Development at the I-74 Technology Park also will help increase the tax base with two more site plans already approved.
"We expect it to be built out at the cost of $17 million, and that increases our tax base," Gallagher said. "That brings employment to our area and gives us the ability to continue to strive to be that premier city."