These sweet treats are a riff on the very popular summer campfire s'mores. If you love marshmallow and chocolate and get nostalgic when you think of campfire s'mores, these simpler "no-bake" Game Day S'mores will delight you.
The s'mores are easy to make, appeal to kids of all ages, and are a guaranteed crowd pleaser. There is no baking or fire-roasting so you can make these indoors and they are safe for even young children to make. I make these often for events because I can make them ahead of time and store them in the freezer. Some people even prefer eating them when they are still frozen.
For parties, I like to set out the graham crackers and spreads and add a few options like sliced bananas, crumbled bacon, chocolate chips, chopped nuts, colorful sprinkles and lots of different jellies — the sky and your friends and family's imaginations are the limit! Give everyone a (plastic) knife and let them make their own s'mores.
GAME DAY S'MORES
Servings: 20 (1 s'more per serving)
Start to finish: 5 minutes
½ (14.4 oz.) box graham crackers
Nutella
Raspberry jelly, or favorite jelly of your choice, preferably no sugar added
Marshmallow Fluff
Sprinkles in your team's colors
Chopped nuts
Mini chocolate chips, mini M&M's, etc.
Break a graham cracker in half at the perforation.
Spread a generous spoonful of Nutella on one cracker half, and two spoonful's of Marshmallow Fluff on the other half. Spread a thin layer of jelly over the Nutella.
Place the two halves together and press gently to seal the filling.
For a fun and finished presentation, dip the sticky edges of each s'more in sprinkles, nuts, or chocolate chips.
Nutrition information per serving (does not include optional toppings): 215 calories; 63 calories from fat; 7 g fat (5 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 11 mg sodium; 36 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 2 g protein.