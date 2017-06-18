It was not an alarm clock that woke up the Dunn family just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. It was a yell coming from Jack Dunn’s bedroom.
The Bettendorf senior, up earlier than usual for a workout with former teammate Nathan Seaberg, had received a Twitter notification on his phone from Hudl that he had been named the Iowa Gatorade boys soccer player of the year.
“I screamed pretty loud,” Dunn said. “My brother opened the door and asked if everything was OK. My mom was upset initially because I woke her up.”
Dunn led a Bettendorf defense that had 15 shutouts in 18 matches this spring, did not surrender a goal in nine Mississippi Athletic Conference matches and placed third at the Class 3A state tournament.
The center back will continue his career at Bradley University this fall.
“It was definitely surprising,” Dunn said. “I expected them to select a goal scorer like Alex Andersen (of Iowa City West) who led his team to a state championship."
Dunn was hindered by injuries early in his high school career. He has been a first team all-state performer each of the past two seasons by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.
“I felt some people didn’t know the type of player I was, and that was OK,” Dunn said. “I just came out and worked hard. I think it shows.”
Dunn is the 10th Bettendorf player to receive the Gatorade honor since its inception in 1986, the first since midfielder Charlie Schwartz in 2007.
Bettendorf allowed only two goals during the regular season, both to Class 1A state champion Iowa City Regina. Dunn also scored four goals on the season, including a 70-yard free kick in the quarterfinal rout over Urbandale.
“Jack puts himself and his teammates in excellent positions to deny goal-scoring opportunities,” PV coach Corbin Stone said. “His impact for Bettendorf is immeasurable. He is the glue that keeps them together and on track.”
In addition to his soccer exploits, the Gatorade award encompasses academics and character.
Dunn compiled a 3.48 grade-point average. He volunteered in the Q-C as a youth soccer coach and referee along with doing multiple community service projects through his church youth group.
The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Dunn said the recognition gives him plenty of momentum heading into his college career. Many of the players in Bradley’s incoming class come from larger soccer clubs or outside the country.
Dunn will compete in an Iowa Senior All-Star game this weekend and a couple of tournaments this summer with his Iowa City club team. Beyond that, he plans to train with several players around the Quad-Cities.
He’ll report to Bradley in late July.
“This is amazing to end everything on such a good note,” Dunn said. “It makes me really proud, but mostly proud of my team. They got me to this point.”