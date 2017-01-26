Deanna Woodall
AGE: 51
CITY: Bettendorf
FAMILY: Husband Rob, daughters Jessica Nicely-Green (26) and Jadwin (19) and son Sam (21)
EDUCATION: Graduated Putnam City North High School, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; attended University of LaVerne, LaVerne, California; attended Fitzsimmons Institute in Australia for post-graduate diploma in event management, public relations, fundraising.
OCCUPATION: Founder/Owner/President of Event Solutions Group
WHAT FIVE WORDS BEST DESCRIBE YOU? Energetic, creative, driven, soft-hearted, kind
WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST JOB? "My very first job was at Burger King in Oklahoma City when I was barely 15 years old. My parents bought me a purple moped to drive to/from work but on nights that I had to close, my sweet father would come and follow me home just to make sure I made it safely."
WHO INSPIRES YOU AND WHY? "My late father inspires me every single day. My dad was the best fundraiser I have ever been around and I draw from everything I learned from him over the years as I watched him become so successful. He had such a deep passion for what he was doing and it remained with him until the day he passed away. I strive to be that passionate about the important things and causes in my life and am grateful every day for him not only as my father but a true role model to me. He made a difference; I want to make a difference."