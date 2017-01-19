Heather Stocking
AGE: 35
CITY: Bettendorf
FAMILY: Husband Josh. Three children, Mia (8), Roman (6), Vivian (1)
EDUCATION: Bachelor of arts in speech communication from Augustana College, masters of organizational leadership from St. Ambrose University
OCCUPATION: Director of Human Resources for the Bettendorf Community School District
WHAT FIVE WORDS BEST DESCRIBE YOU: Creative, empathetic, silly, passionate, communicator
WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED FROM ON-THE-JOB EXPERIENCE? I have learned to be confident in my abilities, to believe in my strengths and to rely on the fact that I was hired because they saw something in me. I have learned that relationship and trust building will always speak volumes and honesty is always the best policy. I have realized that even on the hardest days, in the midst of the most challenging circumstances, one can be kind and empathetic and still speak life into others. I have been reminded that every experience up to now has brought me here and so much of what I have learned over the years are experiences that I have transferred into this position.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE YOUR TEENAGE SELF? Believe in yourself. As a teenager you often look to the outside world for validation, questioning your worth, abilities, strength and place in life. It took me a lot of time and seeking to finally realize that the skills and competencies I had gained over the years were enough to make me successful. Before you can achieve your dreams, you must first believe that you are worth reaching them.
WHO INSPIRES YOU AND WHY? My mom has always been my biggest inspiration. As a single mom she raised two daughters, while working multiple jobs and putting herself through school. She always made time for us, never missed an important event, taught us to be kind and love unconditionally. She also showed me what true work ethic looked like and how if we have faith we will be able to conquer anything that comes our way. She is a warrior who is fighting MS, but instead of letting it stop it in her tracks, she is using it as a platform to educate and motivate others. She reminds me daily that no mountain is too high and together with family we can make it through anything.
WHAT DO YOU WANT THE WORLD TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I want the world to know that I believe that if you set your mind to it, you can achieve it. I also believe it is important to surround yourself with positive people who are innovative problem solvers and who choose to be positive when given the chance.