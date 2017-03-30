Kelly Thompson
AGE: 34
CITY: The Quad-Cities! – more specifically, Rock Island
FAMILY: I live with my guy, Matt Collier, and my cat, Anya. My parents live in the Chicago suburbs, where I grew up, and my two sisters and my brothers-in-law live in Austin, Texas.
EDUCATION: I earned my bachelor's degree in sociology from Augustana College and my master's in social work from the University of Iowa.
OCCUPATION: I am the vice president of grant-making and community initiatives for the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend.
WHAT IS THE FOCUS OF YOUR CURRENT JOB? The Community Foundation of the Great River Bend helps community members leave a philanthropic legacy so they can transform our region for decades to come. We also provide funding to nonprofits through a number of grant-making efforts. I ensure that our grants and scholarships benefit the community, and I get to work with other Quad-Citizens on important community issues that no single person or organization can solve on their own. I love creating connections that make the Quad-Cities an even better place to live for all of our residents.
If YOU COULD DO ANYTHING ELSE, WHAT WOULD IT BE? If money were no object, I would be a perpetual student. I love learning from books, research and the people around me. I appreciate that my career path requires that I continue to do so throughout my life. Our community is always changing, and I need to keep learning so I can serve it in the best way possible.
WHAT DO YOU DO WITH YOUR FREE TIME? I love to spend a lot of my free time on involvement in community theater. Right now, I’m at Quad-City Music Guild every night after work, preparing to be onstage in "Little Shop of Horrors" at the end of March. One of my favorite things about the Quad-Cities is that there are so many opportunities not only to see great live music and theater, but also to create it. I think that involvement in creating and contributing to our local culture gives people’s lives meaning, and connects them more closely to our great community. I know it has done that for me.