Meg Gillette, associate professor of English at Augustana College, will read selections from “The Stories We Tell: Modernism in the Tri-Cities” a compilation of the work of authors Alice French, Susan Glaspell and Arthur Davison Ficke, among others, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
The appearance is part of the Read Local program.
Gillette will talk about how these writers reinvented the Tri-Cities (Davenport, Moline and Rock Island) in the late 19th and early 20th centuries into one of America’s foremost literary centers. She edited the book, which features these writers’ work plus related essays by a group of senior Augustana College English majors.
A Bettendorf native, Gillette remembers meeting local writers Violet Olsen, Beverly Van Hook and David R. Collins at her elementary school’s Young Writers Day.