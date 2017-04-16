Easter 2017 Good egg hunting: Scenes from Bettendorf's Easter egg hunt Liz Boardman Liz Boardman Apr 16, 2017 Updated Apr 16, 2017 Buy Now John Schultz Children race across Crow Creek Park at the start of the annual Easter egg hunt April 8 in Bettendorf. Buy Now John Schultz, Bettendorf News Kids find Easter egg treats during the Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt held April 8 at Crow Creek Park. Buy Now John Schultz Lexi Polenske 12, of Port Byron loses her egg during the egg carry, part of the April 8 Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt. Buy Now John Schultz Haliey Wilson 12, of Moline has sparkles put on her face paint during the Easter egg hunt. Buy Now John Schultz Children ages 5-7 swarm over the field filled with plastic eggs and goodies to put in their baskets. Buy Now John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES Children scoop up plastic eggs. Buy Now John Schultz The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department hosted the egg hunt. Buy Now John Schultz Children race to pick up plastic eggs at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. Bettendorf's Easter egg hunt on April 8 attracted a large number of children, ages 5-7, who raced across Crow Creek Park, gathering plastic eggs. Tags Hunt Large Number Bettendorf Age Plastic Egg Scene Liz Boardman Follow Liz Boardman Close Get email notifications on Liz Boardman daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Liz Boardman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Liz Boardman Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The latest Nelson Brothers hosts Bettendorf Connect event Good egg hunting: Scenes from Bettendorf's Easter egg hunt Bettendorf's Mitch Nikulski earns Eagle Scout rank GETTING TO KNOW: Kelly Thompson Crime watch Most Popular Honor Roll Bettendorf natives land deal with Paramount Pictures Enjoy this home in an established neighborhood ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isaac Ward Crime watch