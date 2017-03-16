With four bedrooms and five baths, this incredible home is a golfer’s dream-come-true, nestled on a cul-de-sac in Stoney Creek with a cart path to the Davenport Country Club course. Step into the entryway to a soaring cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors and chandelier. The magnificent great room features huge picture windows, a cathedral/vaulted ceiling and a beautiful stone gas log fireplace. In the kitchen you'll find dual 13-foot granite counter tops with pull-up seating and French doors that provide access to a carpeted four-season room with cathedral ceilings and a deck.

19044 250th Ave.

Bettendorf

List price: $548,900

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4.5

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

House size: 3,243 square feet

Lot size: 1.03 acres

Agent: Teresa Rule, teresarule.com

Tags