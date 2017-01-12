GRADE: 11
AGE: 17
SCHOOL: Bettendorf High School
SPORT: Basketball
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: “Grace is an outstanding model of what we want a Bettendorf Girls Basketball player to resemble," says Coach Tritt. "Grace is hard working, mentally tough, humble and above all possesses a team-first mentality which has added to the vision of the program. She is a multi-sport athlete who has performed exceptionally well on big time stages. We are very blessed to have Grace represent our program and we are excited to have her lead our program in the future.”
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO THE HONOR: “I’m honored that my coaches nominated me and it feels great to receive this."
ATHLETE'S PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: “I plan to go to a four-year university and study pre-med.”
WHAT THE STUDENT DOES OUTSIDE OF THE SPORT: “I really try to build chemistry with my teammates."