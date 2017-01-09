New York-based classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform works from his latest CD at the Bettendorf Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Fletcher is scheduled to perform classical masterworks such as Paganini’s Caprice No. 24, Spanish composer Isaac Albeniz's popular Cordoba, Bach's Lute Suite No. 3, as well as a special arrangement of the Shaker hymn, Simple Gifts. The concert is free. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.

