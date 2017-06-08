This two-story home, with four or five bedrooms, has five baths, a three-car garage and two fireplaces. You'll appreciate the hardwood floors in the entry/foyer, kitchen, dinette and hearth room areas, and the custom crown molding throughout most of the main living area. The hearth room offers windows galore for lots of light, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The upstairs has new carpet throughout. An enormous master suite offers a large bath with a jetted tub, shower and a walk-in closet. A rec room opens to a game room and wet bar.
4959 Blackhawk Trail Court
Bettendorf
List price: $447,500
Bedrooms: 4-5
Bathrooms: 5
House size: 3,539 square feet
Listing agent: Teresa Rule, teresarule.com
Above: Built in 1997, this beautiful, spacious four-bedroom home sits on 0.6 acres. It has an attached three-car garage.