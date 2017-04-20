Located at the end of a dead-end street with direct access to the city bike path and park, this beautiful five-bedroom, four-bath home comes with an additional open space lot across the street. It's also surrounded by woods on two sides, so you can enjoy plenty of wildlife from the front porch or back screened porch. There's plenty of natural light in the great room, as well as a cozy gas fireplace. The master bedroom is on the main floor, and there are three spacious bedrooms upstairs, and a walk-through full bath and vaulted bonus room above the garage. The finished basement features a large rec space, informal dining area with a kitchen, guest bedroom and full bath. This amazing home has more than 4,000 finished square feet.
1776 Hollow View
Bettendorf
Price: $469,000
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4
House size: 4,000 square feet
Listing agent: Brent Scogland, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, Bettendorf. 563-940-0822