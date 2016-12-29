Holidays are about family and friends Myla Petersen Grade 2, Hoover Elementary School Liz Boardman 13 hrs ago Buy Now Liz Boardman Myla Petersen - Hoover Elementary When I think of the holidays season, I think of family and friends. My uncle and aunt come from California to see my family. They bring their dogs. The dogs play with us! We get them presents and they like it when we open our presenits from them. Tags Aunt Uncle California Present Holiday Season Friend Dog Liz Boardman Follow Liz Boardman Close Get email notifications on Liz Boardman daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Liz Boardman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Liz Boardman Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The latest Crime Watch Medd's passing marks piece of Bettendorf history Bettendorf High School announces Academic Letter Awards Mayor Gallagher to speak at First Tuesday event Holidays are about family and friends Most Popular Athlete of the Week: Cole Grothusen Crime Watch Can the State Street corridor attract women shoppers? Crime Watch Medd's passing marks piece of Bettendorf history