The holiday season means family, friends, baking cookies, snow, presents and most important reason is spending time with family and friend. My family: Mom, Dad, Dynlan, Kinnik. And my friend are Ben, Brogan, Dara, Otto, Caden Ringsdorf, Caden Gray. First thing in the morning me and my brother Dylan go upstairs and jump on my mom and dad's bed. They are tired but we are excited. Next, we run downstairs and open the presents. I love Christmas!

