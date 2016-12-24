The holiday season means family, friends, baking cookies, snow, presents and most important reason is spending time with family and friend. My family: Mom, Dad, Dynlan, Kinnik. And my friend are Ben, Brogan, Dara, Otto, Caden Ringsdorf, Caden Gray. First thing in the morning me and my brother Dylan go upstairs and jump on my mom and dad's bed. They are tired but we are excited. Next, we run downstairs and open the presents. I love Christmas!
Holidays are spent with family and friends
Liz Boardman
Get email notifications on Liz Boardman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Liz Boardman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today