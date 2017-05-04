Students, families and staff at Hoover Elementary School are working with the Bettendorf Optimist Club to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
Hoover students are collecting coins in classroom jugs through Thursday, May 18. All funds will be donated to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“Our focus is to provide care and support to these children and their families,” according to a news release from Bettendorf Optimist members Jeff Johannsen, Hoover principal, and Dave Phillips, past immediate governor, Iowa District.
Each grade level will have coin donations weighed during a May 19 assembly and the grade with the heaviest donation will receive a pizza party from Happy Joe’s.
“All the students at Hoover know someone who has had this terrible disease and they are more than willing to take on this project,” according to the news release.