Hopewell Elementary School physical education teacher Justin Wiese has been named the Iowa Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
“I want to look back and say I taught 35 years, instead of one year 35 times,” Wiese said. “I don’t want to stay content. I constantly push myself to get new ideas.”
It’s a mantra his first principal, Jill Anderson at Norwalk Community School District, taught him. After he earned his degree at University of Northern Iowa and took his first job in that district, Anderson encouraged him to be more than a placeholder in student’s schedules.
His students have fun daily on his Twitter account, where he posts videos of them pushing themselves to work harder.
“Seeing kids enjoy moving is what makes it fun,” he said. “I loved sports growing up but I’m too short to play professionally, so I get to teach future athletes for a living.”
The statewide accolade comes at a particularly important time in his life. In the last few years, he’s lost his brother, grandfather, grandmother and cousin. Last year, he was out of school for an extended absence for illness.
“This award has truly been a blessing,” he said. “Laying in a hospital bed made me realize how much I really enjoy what I do.”
Wiese will accept the 2016 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year award June 21 at the Iowa Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance Convention at Simpson College in Indianola.