Bettendorf girls soccer coach Todd Hornaday is one of eight finalists for national coach of the year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
The national convention will take place June 21 in East Peoria. At the banquet, the IHSACA will reveal the winners in 19 sports.
Hornaday was named Iowa Coach of the Year in 2010 and the Mississippi Athletic Conference coach of the year in 2013 and 2014. He was inducted into the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.