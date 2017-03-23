Shawn Langan likes to say he graduated from the University of Carpetland.
His father, Donald, opened a Carpetland USA outlet in Davenport in 1971. Langan grew-up and spent much of his adult business life working in the family-owned floor covering business.
Several years ago ownership changed, and Langan found himself ready to write a new chapter in his career. Tapping into his network of business connections and understanding of customer service, he launched a career as a commercial real estate agent with NAI Ruhl Commercial Company.
Langan's primary focus has been on property located on the Iowa Quad-City side of the river, where he concentrates on office, retail, industrial, multi-family and investment properties.
Bettendorf has six primary retail areas: 53rd at 18th, Cumberland, Duck Creek, Glen Roads, Utica Ridge Road and downtown. The downtown, in particular, faces significant hurdles to its revitalization, Langan says. Potential retailers will hesitate to invest until they understand how the new I-74 bridge will affect traffic flow and customer willingness to navigate realigned streets in the downtown corridor.
Other issues play a role too. Langan believes major retailers will continue to migrate to the Elmore-53rd corridor. He suggests downtown areas, like those found in Le Claire or Naperville, which attract small, independent businesses with unique products, will be a key to Bettendorf’s continued downtown revitalization.
Downtown rents can be as low as $6 a square foot on an annual basis, but new retail construction costs in the downtown may require rents of more than $20 a square foot, plus CAM — the costs above rent, such as utilities, property taxes, insurance, common area maintenance and HVAC costs. CAM-related costs can add up to 50 percent to rent payments, which can be prohibitive for the kinds of small retailers needed to diversify the downtown retail mix.
Retail property developers, Langan notes, often have limited flexibility adjusting rent payments, because of loan agreements with lending institutions. Commercial lenders require retail rental property to generate sufficient cash flow to meet mortgage payments. The value of mortgaged rental property on a bank’s books will be, in part, determined by income the property produces. If rents drop, then the loan-to-property value ratio may be unacceptable to bank regulatory agencies. Banks have mandated standards to ensure rents remain within agreed upon perimeters. Lowering rents to attract retail business owners may not be feasible.
Owners of older buildings can lower rents to attract renters, but then they may not have the funds necessary to maintain and upgrade their property. The result is a retail district with both worn, older buildings and empty, new construction property.