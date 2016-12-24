I live giving presents at Christmas Kyle Shevela Grade 2, Hoover Elementary School Liz Boardman 10 hrs ago Buy Now Liz Boardman Kyle Sherela On Christmas, I like giving and getting presents. I look forward to Christmas. I think of being thankful for Christmas. On Christmas my Grandpa and Grandma give our family a box of presents. Tags Christmas Present Grandma Grandpa Box Liz Boardman Follow Liz Boardman Close Get email notifications on Liz Boardman daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Liz Boardman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Liz Boardman Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The latest What the holidays mean to me What the holidays mean to me What the holidays mean to me What the holidays mean to me What the holidays mean to me Most Popular Hopewell teacher named Iowa Elementary PE Teacher of the Year ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brian Dayman PVHS art teacher named Art Teacher of the Year Crime Watch STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Susan Teague