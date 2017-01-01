A Pleasant Valley High School student has won an opportunity to perform with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.
Ian Aplington, a senior who plays clarinet, won the Youth Symphony Orchestra prize during the annual Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles Concerto Competition, held Dec. 4.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
He was among seven YSO members who auditioned for the chance to win one of two prizes.
Aplington has played clarinet for eight years and saxophone for four years. He will perform with the first movement of Carl Maria von Weber’s romantic Clarinet Concerto No. 2.