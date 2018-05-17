The challenge: Build a one-man vessel of cardboard that is maneuverable and can stay afloat for approximately 600 yards.
More than 70 high school students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, Moline, Alleman, Central and North high schools took that challenge during the this year's Cardboard Regatta. The teams made cardboard boats, which were maneuvered around a course at Middle Park Lagoon in Bettendorf.
The annual race is hosted by the Quad-City Engineering and Science Council and is designed to foster interest in science, technology, engineering and math fields.