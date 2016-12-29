I like holidays because in India on Christmas, Santa doesn't come! Instead, two of India's gods come and give us in important part of our life! If we're good they will make us: Smart, nice and will make us happy and make us listen with their magic! But one rides on a flower and the other one rides on a peacock!
So if you're lucky and you find a peacock fether or a flower petal they just, maybe just maybe, will come to your house! But no one knows how they travel around India! I think that they will come to me this year!