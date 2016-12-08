Reflecting on the twists and turns of his career, Brad Morrison brings to mind Yogi Berra, who once observed: “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”
Morrison is the owner of Riverbend Signworks, which recently relocated to the I-74 Technology Park, 979 40th Ave., Bettendorf.
In the last 25 years, numerous print companies have been bought out, disappeared or downsized, Morrison says, because printed materials, such as phone books, catalogues, magazines and text books have migrated to the digital medium available to consumers through the internet and smart phones. His career has reflected that shift, which led him to jobs in Cincinnati, Ohio, Midland, Des Moines and Eldridge.
A year after arriving at his job in Eldridge, his employer was bought out, and the facility closed. Morrison and his wife, Mary Jo, faced a decision: Continue their peripatetic lifestyle or reinvent their work life? With two daughters, Mecca and Madison, in Pleasant Valley High School and a growing fondness for the Quad-City area quality of life, the Morrisons decided to remain in Bettendorf.
A year later Morrison launched his own company. The sign business, with graphic processes similar to the print industry, attracted him because the demand for high quality signs remains constant, unlike other printed material, because attractive and inventive signs enhance name and product recognition and present a professional appearance.
Rather than burdening his company with loan debt, Morrison decided to invest his retirement savings in the new business. He located his shop in Bettendorf to save drive time and chose environmentally friendly equipment. He learned critical lessons about opening a new business that year. First, it takes a year to build cash flow for business operations. Second, he needed to acquire sales and marketing expertise, since “no one knows you are there.” Third, he became his own human resources department, recognizing employing and training the right employees can be critical to a small business and terminating those who do not work out is stressful. Employee turnover is a speed bump on the road to efficiency and profitability.
Throughout the process, Morrison consulted his wife, Mary Jo, about the risks and rewards of their business plan. They work together daily at the shop, though she also is employed part-time at a preschool, which gives them time apart and helps separate home life and business demands. Their daughter, Mecca, is also an employee, marketing company services and products.
Morrison recognized the importance of striking a balance between work and family life. To that end, his father, David, encouraged him to learn to play the bagpipes. With daughters, Mecca and Madison, he joined a pipe band and traveled to Scotland last summer for the World Pipe Band Championship in Glasgow, Scotland. He also has become involved in community activities, such as Rotary and the Bettendorf Business Network, and volunteers with several social service agencies. Giving back to the community is important for Morrison.
No one can predict where the future will take Morrison next. But, as Yogi Berra also said: “It ain’t over until it over.”