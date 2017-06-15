If you have a child or grandchild playing baseball or softball this summer in Bettendorf, you likely enjoy going to games and cheering on their teams.
But you may not realize what it takes to schedule, coordinate and maintain the 22 baseball and softball diamonds that host dozens of teams a week with more than 1,000 players participating in everything from T-ball to Colt League to adult softball.
There is a 56-team adult softball program that has both men's and coed squads.
“The adult games have players of all ages,” said Richard Castro, who is the field supervisor for the adult softball league that plays games four times a week. “We have players just out of high school and players in their 50s and 60s. Our main goal is for people to come out and have a good time.”
That takes time and planning to ensure it runs smoothly.
“Crow Creek Park alone has 11 softball and baseball fields,” said Todd Voelliger, maintenance manager for the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department. “There are 23 parks and 22 diamonds. And they are different sizes. There are three adult softball fields, four or five girls softball fields and the majority are for the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball program."
They work on the fields every day to keep them ready for play, he said.
“We paint the foul lines once a week, which is a lot of work,” he said. “We drag or smooth out the dirt infields and chalk every day and mow. Some we mow two or three times a week. Others, we mow once a week.”
Paul DeBruyn, lead equipment operator, has a crew of workers doing the work at each field.
“I have been doing this a long time, for 21 years,” he said.
Things usually go smoothly but there are challenges. The worst? Rain.
“When it rains, well, sometimes it is hard to trust those weathermen,” he said. “We have to do makeup games and some teams do not like makeup games. In the case of the adult leagues, they have a summer league and then start up a fall league right away. So, we have to play games on Friday if there was a rainout or the summer games will affect the fall league.”
Teresa Leedle is the recreation coordinator for the parks department. She oversees the scheduling of the youth and adult softball and baseball teams, and coordinates the umpires.
“Two of the biggest challenges is we have to make sure we have enough field space but also these youth teams want to practice,” she said. “So, if they want to practice on one of the fields they have to do so after 6:30 p.m.
“There are 32 youth teams that start at T-ball and coach-pitch, where the coaches pitch to the kids. And the youth girls play two nights a week.”
Leedle said two years ago, they added a league for 4-year-old children and that added about 100 more children to the programs.
“We get good crowds, especially for the youth teams,” she said. ”I would say we get 50, 60, 70 people to watch the games and most of them are family.”
DeBruyn said the youth program supplies the volunteers to operate the concession stands at the various parks.
Castro said the adult men's teams play doubleheaders on the nights they play. The coed teams on Thursday play single games.
“I get to the games about 5 p.m. For the 6 p.m. games. I put the bases out, make sure the field is properly lined and if an umpire cannot make it, I call another to replace him.
“Our games start on time. I make sure of that. They get 55 minutes for each game. If they start late, it pushes back all the games.”
While it is work, Castro loves it all.
“If I didn't enjoy it, I would not do it,” he said. “And the players enjoy it. It is good exercise and they like getting together with friends. It is just slow pitch, so they let them hit the ball and just play the game.”