Rivermont Collegiate English teacher Gwen Pokora will lead a discussion of “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Bettendorf Public Library.
With all of the men gone from her Mexican village, Nayeli must journey north to recruit seven men to protect the village from the banditos that plan to take it over.
This discussion is offered in partnership with the Midwest Writing Center and precedes a presentation by Urrea at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The presentation is free and open to the public.