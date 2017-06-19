The Institute of Noetic Sciences Quad-Cities (IONS-QC) Community Group will discuss "Life After Death" by Deepak Chopra during a dinner and discussion meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Café Indigo, 4925 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. No reservations are required.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Bettendorf Public Library. Connie May will present “Finding the Opening” featuring the work of paleontologist and cosmic theologian Teilhard de Chardin.

For more information, email IONSQC@aol.com.

